Dallas Cowboys

Darren McFadden eager to run the ball again

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 01, 2017 6:16 PM

FRISCO

Darren McFadden says he still has it. Even though he’s 30 years old and in his 10th season, McFadden doesn’t feel like he’s lost a step.

“I definitely still have speed to break away,” McFadden said. “So if you see me in the open field, don’t look for me to get caught.”

McFadden is ready for his opportunity to carry the ball. He’s been inactive all seven games, but is expected to be part of a committee approach along with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith to fill the void as Ezekiel Elliott serves his suspension.

The Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

McFadden had the fourth-most rushing yards in the league two years ago with 1,089, his second 1,000-yard season. He played only three games last season, though, recovering from an elbow injury and was passed by Morris on the depth chart this season.

But McFadden maintains that he’s in shape and will be ready when called upon. His longest run in 2015 went for 50 yards, and his longest last season was 24 yards (he had only 24 carries on the season).

McFadden has always been known for his speed since his college days at Arkansas, and had a career-long 70-yard run in 2011 with Oakland.

McFadden saw Morris run for a career-long 70 yards earlier this season, and Smith take one 45 yards.

Elliott’s longest run has been 30 yards, although he did score on a 72-yard screen pass against the San Francisco 49ers last month.

“I’ve seen Al run 70 yards, Rod run a 45 yarder and I definitely don’t look to get caught from behind if I get an open field,” McFadden said, smiling. “Just out there practicing running around and watching myself on film, I still feel like I’m the same guy.”

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

