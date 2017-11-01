Dez Bryant, DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury list

Wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (calf) were added to the Dallas Cowboys’ injury report on Wednesday.

Bryant, who leads the team with 366 receiving yards, missed three games last season with a knee injury.

Lawrence, who is leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks, has battled injuries in recent years. He has undergone back surgery in each of the last two off-seasons.

Cole Beasley hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet, coach Jason Garrett said. There is still hope that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He’s been doing great,” Garrett said. “I don’t think he’s had many symptoms, side effects from the hit that he took on Sunday. Feeling good. He’s been in meetings. But he will not practice today.”

Beasley sustained it on his final catch in the third quarter last Sunday, a 4-yard reception in the middle in which he was tackled by Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight.

Beasley posted that he was “OK” on his Twitter account after the game. Beasley finished the game with two catches for eight yards, and has 18 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Beasley, left tackle Tyron Smith (back/ hip), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin) were the only players who didn’t practice Wednesday.

Smith has been taken most Wednesdays off to rest his back, and Bailey is expected to miss a couple more weeks.

Along with Bryant and Lawrence, defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and wide receiver Noah Brown (thigh) were limited.

Linebackers Kyle Wilber (knee) and Justin Durant (groin) were full participants.

McFadden watch

Darren McFadden says he still has it. Even though he’s 30 years old and in his 10th season, McFadden doesn’t feel like he’s lost a step.

“I definitely still have speed to break away,” McFadden said. “So if you see me in the open field, don’t look for me to get caught.”

McFadden is ready for his opportunity to carry the ball. He’s been inactive all seven games, but is expected to be part of a committee approach along with Alfred Morris and Rod Smith to fill the void as Ezekiel Elliott serves his suspension.

McFadden had the fourth-most rushing yards in the league two years ago with 1,089, his second 1,000-yard season. He played only three games last season, though, recovering from an elbow injury and was passed by Morris on the depth chart this season.

But McFadden maintains that he’s in shape and will be ready when called upon. His longest run in 2015 went for 50 yards, and his longest last season was 24 yards (he had only 24 carries on the season).

McFadden has always been known for his speed since his college days at Arkansas, and had a career-long 70-yard run in 2011 with Oakland.

McFadden saw Morris run for a career-long 70 yards earlier this season, and Smith take one 45 yards.

Elliott’s longest run has been 30 yards, although he did score on a 72-yard screen pass against the San Francisco 49ers last month.

“I’ve seen Al run 70 yards, Rod run a 45 yarder and I definitely don’t look to get caught from behind if I get an open field,” McFadden said, smiling. “Just out there practicing running around and watching myself on film, I still feel like I’m the same guy.”

NFC honor

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was named the NFC special teams player of the week after blocking a field goal at Washington last Sunday.

That was the pivotal play in a much-needed Cowboys victory, and the Cowboys first blocked field goal since 2015 Thanksgiving when Crawford blocked one against the Carolina Panthers.

Crawford is the first defensive linemen in team history to win a special teams player of the week award.