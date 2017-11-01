More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers' win over the Cowboys

  Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

    Not quite sure what's been happening in court regarding Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension? Get a brief summary of important dates in under a minute.

Not quite sure what's been happening in court regarding Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension? Get a brief summary of important dates in under a minute. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Not quite sure what's been happening in court regarding Ezekiel Elliott's six game suspension? Get a brief summary of important dates in under a minute. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

How will the Cowboys fare without Ezekiel Elliott? Let's look at the schedule

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 01, 2017 9:52 AM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel will miss the next six games as he serves an NFL suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

He is set to return Dec. 11 for the Dec. 17 game at the Oakland Raiders.

The good news for the Cowboys is that four of the six games are at home at AT&T Stadium. But the question is how many will they be able to win to stay in the playoff chase until Elliott returns.

Nov. 5 Kansas City Chiefs

The Cowboys would be hardpressed to beat the Chiefs with Elliott on the field. Without him, they don't have enough firepower to keep up with Kansas City's offense. Loss.

Nov. 12 @Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been one of the most confusing teams all season. They look nothing like the NFC champions of a year ago. But they still have Matty Ice and Julio Jones. Loss

Nov. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

The streaking Eagles have been the best team in the NFC. Carson Wentz is playing well and the Cowboys won't have Elliott to control the ball and keep Wentz off the field. Loss

Nov. 23 San Diego Chargers

This is a must win on Thanksgiving Day. The Chargers have struggled to get wins, but they have been competitive. Win

Nov. 30 Washington Redskins

The banged-up Redskins are the perfect team to build momentum against late in the season. Besides, the Cowboys own them, winning four consecutive games and seven of the past nine in the series. Win

Dec. 10 @New York Giants

The Giants are another perfect foe to build off. No Odell Beckham. No one on the Giants’ roster scares the Cowboys. They need this win before Elliott returns the following week. Win

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

