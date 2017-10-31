Jerry Jones: Cowboys to go with committee approach in Zeke’s absence

With Ezekiel Elliott staring at a six-game suspension, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to use a committee approach to fill the void.

It’s easier said than done, of course, as Elliott is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. This is a guy who is the reigning NFL rushing champion and ranks third this season with 690 rushing yards.

But the Cowboys have consistently raved about their running back depth behind Elliott with Alfred Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith. Owner Jerry Jones pointed to all three of them to replace Elliott.

“It’s fair to say that this is a takeaway for the Cowboys, that’s almost trite,” Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday. “You just get it done, but you try to get it done a different way. Make no mistake about it, though, having a guy with Zeke’s skills has given us a way to do our offense and construct our offense that is very effective. We’ve got to get it done a different way if we don’t have him.”

Jones pointed to possibly using wide receivers Ryan Switzer and Cole Beasley in other roles as well.

Morris has served as Elliott’s primary backup this season. He’s been active every game and has rushed 13 times for 105 yards. Smith has 10 carries for 69 yards, as well as 23 receiving yards on two receptions.

McFadden, meanwhile, has been inactive every game but ranked fourth in the league in rushing as the Cowboys’ primary back in 2015.

Morris and McFadden have been 1,000-yard rushers in the league, although they are not in their primes anymore.

But don’t expect the Cowboys to be active at the trade deadline today. Jones said they are “not really” working on anything as the deadline approaches, although that is always subject to change.

The Cowboys are constantly evaluating their roster and could try to land another offensive piece, but they appear to be content for now.

“With the trade deadline, we’re trying to look if there’s anything better, kind of bolster up our overall roster as to that impact,” Jones said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean at running back, but it could be a way to add a little offense, or a dimension to the offense. We’re just having those kinds of thoughts.”