Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a busy day against Washington on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a busy day against Washington on Sunday. Alex Brandon AP
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had a busy day against Washington on Sunday. Alex Brandon AP

Dallas Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 7:04 PM

LANDOVER, MD.

The defense came up big for the second consecutive week and Ezekiel Elliott pounded the ball on the ground to help the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins 33-19 in the rain Sunday at FedEx Field. Here are the top playmakers:

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 33 carries.

Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half that prevented the Redskins from taking a 16-7 lead. He also had a sack.

Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick provided the biggest momentum shift in the game when he returned Crawford’s blocked field goal 85 yards to set up the Cowboys’ go-ahead touchdown late in the first half.

Cowboys kicker Mike Nugent was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, including makes from 36, 37 and 48 yards ... in the rain.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t light up the scoreboard but managed the offense without any rain-induced turnovers. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 143 yards.

Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder had a game-high nine receptions for 123 yards.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video