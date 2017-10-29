Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 33-19 win over the Redskins

The defense came up big for the second consecutive week and Ezekiel Elliott pounded the ball on the ground to help the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Redskins 33-19 in the rain Sunday at FedEx Field. Here are the top playmakers:
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 33 carries.
Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt near the end of the first half that prevented the Redskins from taking a 16-7 lead. He also had a sack.
Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick provided the biggest momentum shift in the game when he returned Crawford’s blocked field goal 85 yards to set up the Cowboys’ go-ahead touchdown late in the first half.
Cowboys kicker Mike Nugent was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, including makes from 36, 37 and 48 yards ... in the rain.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t light up the scoreboard but managed the offense without any rain-induced turnovers. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 143 yards.
Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder had a game-high nine receptions for 123 yards.
