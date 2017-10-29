Lucky Whitehead at Redskins game, rooting for the Cowboys

In the latest version of life comes at you fast, former Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead was in the stands at Fed Ex Field Sunday cheering on his old teammates as they played the Washington Redskins.
Whitehead hugged receiver Cole Beasley before the game.
He said he has no hard feelings with the Cowboys after being unceremoniously cut in training camp because of an outstanding warrant stemming from a petty larceny arrest in June, even it was later proven that he was the victim of mistaken identity.
Lucky Whitehead is at the stadium. Cole Beasley stopped to say hello. #4TheCowboys pic.twitter.com/vGSM8BXcq6— Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) October 29, 2017
Whitehead signed with the Jets but suffered a fractured foot in training camp, placed on injured reserve and later released.
“Those are my guys,” Whitehead said as hit on the front row of the end zone seats. “I was in Dallas Thursday and had dinner with the defensive line.”
Whitehead said he suffered a Jones fracture and hopes to get back in the league once in the injury heals.
Whitehead's departure from the Cowboys ultimately stemmed from reasons larger than the alleged petty larceny. The Cowboys didn’t believe even though professed his innocence and was proven right.
Before training camp, he drew attention when his dog was allegedly kidnapped by some Fort Worth rappers.
But the biggest revelation came during running back Ezekiel Elliott's arbitration hearing following his six-game suspension for allegedly committing domestic assault against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.
Elliott said Thompson had a relationship with Whitehead during the 2016 season. It was confirmed testimony from Thompson to NFL investigator Kia Roberts.
