Cowboys kicker Mike Nugent good from 53 in warm-ups

Going off pregame warm-ups, Dallas Cowboys kicker Mike Nugent appears to have enough leg to make anything inside 53 yards.
Nugent nailed a 53-yarder in warm-ups and then missed a couple attempts from 58 yards. Both attempts from 58 yards appeared to fall short, including one that would have been wide right.
Nugent’s career long is 55 yards. His long for the Bengals last season was 47 yards.
The Cowboys signed Nugent earlier in the week to fill-in for Dan Bailey, who is dealing with a groin injury. Bailey is expected to miss at least four weeks, executive vice president Stephen Jones said.
Nugent and the Cowboys didn’t seem overly concerned about field conditions. Rain is in the forecast this afternoon. Nugent, after all, is a veteran who has kicked in all sorts of conditions.
This marks the 13th season for Nugent, who spent the past seven with the Bengals.
In other pregame news, the Cowboys had no surprises among their inactives. Bailey and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are out with injuries, and were joined by running back Darren McFadden, linebackers Justin Durant and Justin March-Lillard, offensive lineman Byron Bell and tight end Blake Jarwin.
