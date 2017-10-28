Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:
Week 8
Drew Davison
The Cowboys continue their trend of scoring 30-plus points and pick up a much-needed win at FedExField. Cowboys 31, Redskins 27.
Philadelphia 28, San Francisco 17
Carolina 24, Tampa Bay 20
Houston 17, Seattle 16
Kansas City 27, Denver 21
Stefan Stevenson
Cowboys keep it going with another strong day on the ground behind Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys 33, Redskins 20.
Philadelphia 27, San Francisco 17
Carolina 24, Tampa Bay 20
Houston 21, Seattle 20
Kansas City 37, Denver 24
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
The Redskins are ailing and the Cowboys are back to their former selves on offense. Cowboys 31, Redskins 27.
Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 10
Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 14
Seattle 15, Houston 13
Kansas City 24, Denver 22
Mac Engel
The addition of Zeke this week against what will be another mediocre Redskins team gives them this win. Cowboys 27, Redskins 24.
Philadelphia 37, San Francisco 17
Tampa Bay 22, Carolina 20
Seattle 21, Houston 17
Kansas City 27, Denver 21
