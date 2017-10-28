Injuries to guard Brandon Scherff and others on the Washington Redskins’ offensive line could pose a major problem Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Injuries to guard Brandon Scherff and others on the Washington Redskins’ offensive line could pose a major problem Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Matt Rourke AP
Injuries to guard Brandon Scherff and others on the Washington Redskins’ offensive line could pose a major problem Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Matt Rourke AP

Dallas Cowboys

Star-Telegram NFL picks

Star-Telegram

October 28, 2017 9:44 PM

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 8

Drew Davison

The Cowboys continue their trend of scoring 30-plus points and pick up a much-needed win at FedExField. Cowboys 31, Redskins 27.

Philadelphia 28, San Francisco 17

Carolina 24, Tampa Bay 20

Houston 17, Seattle 16

Kansas City 27, Denver 21

Stefan Stevenson

Cowboys keep it going with another strong day on the ground behind Ezekiel Elliott. Cowboys 33, Redskins 20.

Philadelphia 27, San Francisco 17

Carolina 24, Tampa Bay 20

Houston 21, Seattle 20

Kansas City 37, Denver 24

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

The Redskins are ailing and the Cowboys are back to their former selves on offense. Cowboys 31, Redskins 27.

Philadelphia 31, San Francisco 10

Carolina 17, Tampa Bay 14

Seattle 15, Houston 13

Kansas City 24, Denver 22

Mac Engel

The addition of Zeke this week against what will be another mediocre Redskins team gives them this win. Cowboys 27, Redskins 24.

Philadelphia 37, San Francisco 17

Tampa Bay 22, Carolina 20

Seattle 21, Houston 17

Kansas City 27, Denver 21

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video