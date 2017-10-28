Bryant eyes Cowboys touchdown record, but has to get past Josh Norman first

Dez Bryant is on the verge of breaking a Dallas Cowboys record that has stood for 43 years – most career touchdown receptions.
Bryant is tied with Hall of Famer Bob Hayes with 71, and needs one more to break the record. If it comes Sunday in our nation’s capital, it might be considered even more special given his history with Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.
But Bryant is adamant he isn’t overly concerned with the record.
“I’m just being honest, it’ll be cool, but try to put a bigger stamp on it if that makes sense,” Bryant said. “I’m not thinking about it. I’m just trying to go. I want to score as many touchdowns as I possibly can and that’s just my attitude. It doesn’t have anything to do with the record.
“I think I’m a scoring machine. I always felt that way since high school. That’s how I roll.”
Bryant is well aware of Hayes’ legacy. The man known as “The World’s Fastest Human” for winning two gold medals in the 1964 Olympic Games changed the game of football with his speed and paving the way for zone defenses.
“Fast guy. Super-fast guy,” Bryant said. “But I’m serious, I had no clue about no record. I didn’t. And that’s how I’m going to walk into this game. I’m pretty sure I’m going to forget about it when I’m done here.”
Bryant isn’t going to forget his ongoing feud with Norman, though, his self-described “frenemy.”
The two have exchanged words on and off the field in recent years, and turned it into a lucrative feud with separate Samsung commercials promoting the Galaxy Note8 phone this year.
It all started in 2015 when Norman, who was with the Carolina Panthers at the time, said the Cowboys needed to get their “$70 million back” from Bryant. The Panthers had just beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, and Bryant had two catches for 26 yards.
Then last Thanksgiving, when Norman was with the Redskins, they got into a heated exchange after the game. Bryant had five catches for 72 yards in the game, including three receptions against Norman.
Bryant said the commercials are a fairly accurate picture of the two in real life.
“I think it’s good how we can do something, make something fun out of it, and give people something fun to look at it,” Bryant said. “But, at the same time, it’s still competitive, if that makes sense? I think that’s the cool thing about the commercial. We get to show our competitive side and our fun side at the same time.”
The coaches on each team and their teammates are well aware of the commercials. Neither coach is worried about it carrying onto the field in a negative way.
Instead, they’re looking forward to the match-up like everyone else.
“It’ll be a showdown,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. “Josh is a guy we have a lot of respect for and a heck of a football player, and their defense is a lot better when he’s out there on the field. Can’t allow those distractions to get in the way, but that’s what makes this division so great, these types of match-ups. It’ll be fun to be a part of.”
Bryant will certainly be ready for it, especially with history on the line. And Bryant didn’t rule out possibly swapping jerseys with his “frenemy” afterward.
“I wouldn’t mind,” Bryant said. “I’d hang it up [in my house] just because of the respect of the player he is. He’s a helluva football player.”
