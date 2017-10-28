More Videos

    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Dallas Cowboys

Clever commercial shows lighter side of Bryant-Norman rivalry

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 9:41 AM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman aired their beef – lightheartedly – on national airwaves in ads for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone.

But on the field, it’s a different story. It’s competition on an elite level.

Their match-up will be a game inside the game when the Cowboys play the Redskins Sunday.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Redskins CB Josh Norman

Bryant and Norman will meet for the first time since those commercials aired. Bryant had solid outings against the Redskins a year ago, combining for 12 catches and 174 yards in two games. Norman, meanwhile, is expected to return to the lineup after fracturing a rib against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 and missing the past two games.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee vs. Redskins RB Chris Thompson

Thompson has been the biggest offensive threat for the Redskins. He leads the team in rushing yards (213) and receiving yards (366), and has scored five touchdowns. All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee returned last week after a two-game absence, and was credited with eight tackles. He was instrumental in holding the San Francisco 49ers to 290 yards of offense.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

