Union withdraws charges with NLRB on Jerry Jones’ anthem stance

The labor union that felt Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones violated the National Labor Relations Act for his stance on benching players who kneel or protest in some fashion during the national anthem has withdrawn its complaint from the Fort Worth Regional Office.

Local 100, United Labor Unions, announced its decision on Friday after filing charges almost two weeks ago. Most area labor lawyers felt there was no basis for the claims.

In a news release announcing the decision, Local 100 stated it did so after the NFL has held meetings among owners and players regarding the protests during the national anthem and using the NFL platform to raise awareness for social injustices such as police brutality against people of color.

Although Jones has not been a part of those meetings. He has met with the owners, though, regarding the subject.

Jones wanted to take his organization out of the national anthem controversy by making a hard line stance.

Even though those statements have put Jones and the Cowboys squarely in the middle of it, Jones continued his narrative of being apolitical in the matter with his stance.

“I am apolitical and I don’t think there’s any part for this in our game with the league or otherwise,” Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Friday morning.

“That stance wasn’t about being political.”

Jones argued that his stance attempted to remove his team from such a divisive issue and that it is what the majority of NFL fans expected – players should stand while the national anthem is being played.

“We have a fan base, unquestionably without even blinking, that wants and expects us to stand for the anthem,” Jones said. “It’s just what it is, so I won’t get into that. The main thing is it’s just how it is and I don’t want that a part of what the players are thinking about before they go out there.”

Every Cowboys player has stood for the national anthem since this became a controversy last season when former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest police brutality against people of color and other social injustices.

Two Cowboys – defensive ends David Irving and Damontre Moore – raised fists at the end of the anthem earlier this season. Moore was released earlier this week, but not because of his actions after the anthem.

Jones said the owners want their players to express themselves, simply not during the anthem.

“Everybody agrees on that point,” Jones said.