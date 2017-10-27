Cowboys hope Hall of Famer Charles Haley’s mentorship sparks Taco Charlton

As the Dallas Cowboys defensive linemen went through their drills in the early portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media, rookie defensive end Taco Charlton wasn’t with them.
He spent his time getting personal tutelage from Hall of Famer Charles Haley. Charlton and Haley worked on fundamental things such as footwork, hand placement and turning the corner.
Charlton is soaking in whatever advice he can get as he has yet to record a sack in six games. He is the only defensive linemen drafted in the first round of this year’s draft who doesn’t have a sack to his name.
“I’m not used to waiting this long to get a sack, especially last year when I had 10 sacks in 10 games,” said Charlton, who actually had 10 sacks in 11 games as a senior at Michigan.
“But I’ve been working hard these last couple of weeks. Last week, I got close. I’ve been working hard, trying to refine my technique. I’m getting there. Hopefully, it comes. Once I get one, hopefully they start coming in bunches.”
The Cowboys aren’t giving up on Charlton. He had a season-high 37 defensive snaps last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after getting eight the previous game against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys play at Washington Sunday.
Against the 49ers, Charlton was credited by the coaches with two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup.
“It’s not giant steps, it’s baby steps right now,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “I’m seeing some baby steps.”
Marinelli and the Cowboys feel that Charlton will only get better with more playing time. Charlton agrees, saying he needs more snaps to get into a rhythm.
The Cowboys showed their confidence in him against San Francisco by going with him and making Benson Mayowa and Damontre Moore inactive for the game. The team released Moore earlier this week.
For Charlton, though, it’s about making the most of his opportunity going forward. It’s about turning those pressures into sacks.
And there’s no better mentor to get things going than Haley, who had 100.5 sacks in his 13-year career.
Haley has helped groom several of the Cowboys’ defensive linemen, including DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence, who already has a career-high 9.5 sacks, believes Haley is the type of person who could jump-start Charlton.
“That’s what he needs. He needs tough love,” Lawrence said. “Charles will speak some real (stuff), but it takes time. He’s aggressive on you.”
Said Charlton: “It’s always good to learn from a Hall of Famer. I’m learning new tricks of the trade. Charles comes in and teaches what he knows and what worked for him.”
Anything can help at this point. Most important, Charlton has remained positive despite his lack of production to this point. He sees it coming together sooner than later.
So do his teammates.
“It’s hard, man, as a rookie coming into this league,” Lawrence said. “But I feel like he’s going to step up and get his first sack this year.”
Added tight end Jason Witten, “Anytime you’re picked as a No. 1 pick, there’s such high expectations. Taco is a wonderful guy. He’s a great teammate. He works hard. Certainly has size and ability that you see. I go against him all of training camp and then into the first few weeks, he’s a talented guy.
“So many times we just look at the bottom line statistic and we forget the development of a player. I think he’s a guy that we’re really lucky to have with his ability and what he brings and what his upside is moving forward.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
