    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys cut QB Kellen Moore, add tight end Blake Jarwin

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 3:32 PM

FRISCO

One week after being demoted behind undrafted rookie Cooper Rush as the primary backup to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore has been released by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Moore was cut to make room for tight Blake Jarwin, who was added to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jarwin's addition gives the Cowboys four tight ends on the roster, including Jason Witten, James Hanna and Geoff Swaim.

The Cowboys promoted Jarwin because the Philadelphia Eagles were trying to sign him and he is a player they didn't want to lose, according to a source.

The Cowboys might not be saying goodbye to Moore entirely. He is expected to signed back to the practice squad if he doesn't get picked up by another team.

Moore is still eligible for the practice squad.

The Cowboys play at Washington Sunday.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

