Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson is getting more active in the Redskins’ offense. He has two touchdown catches this season, including this catch against San Francisco.
Dallas Cowboys

Redskins see Josh Doctson becoming a ‘very good receiver’

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 26, 2017 12:08 PM

FRISCO

Josh Doctson hasn’t gotten off to a fast start in the NFL with the Washington Redskins.

The former TCU and Mansfield Legacy standout has yet to produce a 100-yard receiving game and has just nine catches and two touchdowns in eight career games. That’s not the type of production teams expect from first-round picks.

But the Redskins remain high on Doctson. Washington used the 22nd overall pick in 2016 on Doctson, but he only played in two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury. He had two catches, one for 57 yards against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 18, 2016.

Doctson has flashed more potential this season. He had a career-high three catches for 39 yards against Philadelphia on Monday night. For the season, he has seven catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s progressing,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “He’s a great, talented kid. He’s long. He can run and catch, obviously, but he’s still learning what we do and lining up in the route concepts that we like and the route tree. I’ve been impressed with him.

“I’ve been impressed with his attitude. He’s a very unselfish guy. He hasn’t complained one time about the amount of balls he’s getting, and I think he’s going to be an effective, very good receiver when it’s all said and done. That’s why we drafted him in the first round, but we just have to keep him involved and go through some growing pains possibly with him.

“But I think he’s a great, great talent.”

As an NFC East foe, the Redskins will face the Cowboys twice. In addition to Sunday’s game at FedEx Field, the teams meet Nov. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

