the Dallas Cowboys haven’t forgotten about suspended defensive end Randy Gregory.
Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones won’t speculate on future of suspended defensive end Randy Gregory

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 24, 2017 10:07 AM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to speculate on suspended defensive end Randy Gregory, who is eligible to apply for reinstatement on Nov. 6, which is 60 days before his suspension ends.

Gregory is serving a one-year suspension for repeated violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, and a Yahoo Sports report on Monday, citing sources, said Gregory is unlikely to be reinstated when eligible.

“I wouldn’t get into what we’re going to do there and what he’s going to do there,” Jones said on his 105.3 The Fan radio show Tuesday. “But I do know that as we move forward with the league relative to how we handle a situation like Randy Gregory, his opportunity to play will get better and better.

“He is, I think, the classic case of potentially what we ought to consider when we’re looking at some of our substance issues. So I’m just going to hold it at that. I don’t want to speculate whether he’ll be on the field for us at that time or not.”

Gregory, the Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2015, has been suspended by the NFL three times. He started the 2016 season with a four-game suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy, and the league added another 10 for another failed drug test.

He played in the final two games last season, including registering his first sack in the season finale at Philadelphia, but was officially suspended for a year on Jan. 5.

Gregory has 20 tackles and one sack in 14 career games with the Cowboys.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

