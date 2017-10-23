Jason Garrett expects LB Sean Lee (quad) to be ready for Redskins

The Dallas Cowboys don’t appear to be overly concerned with linebacker Sean Lee’s health.
Lee was limping at the end of Sunday’s 40-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, but coach Jason Garrett downplayed the significance of the injury.
Garrett said Lee had a quad contusion and is expected to be ready for Sunday’s game at Washington. Lee was among the veterans the Cowboys pulled late with the game in hand.
“We took him out because we wanted to get the other guys an opportunity to play at the end of the ballgame,” Garrett said on Monday. “We anticipate him being ready this week.”
Lee missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury, two games the Cowboys lost despite scoring more than 30 points in each of them.
Lee was credited with five tackles, including two for loss, in playing 49 of 66 defensive snaps on Sunday.
In other injury news, Garrett said defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and linebacker Justin Durant (groin) would be limited in practice Wednesday. Neither played Sunday.
“We’ll see how they do as the week goes on,” Garrett said.
