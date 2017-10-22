More Videos

    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones says NFL has not presented Elliott in a fair light

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 09:35 PM

SANTA CLARA

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to answer a question on whether he wanted running back Ezekiel Elliott to settle his legal fight with the NFL over his six-game suspension for alleged committing domestic violence against former girl friend Tiffany Thompson.

Elliott has long denied the allegations and says he wants to clear his name. His legal team has maintained that the league’s investigation and arbitration process was unfair, which three federal judges have agreed with written summaries.

But the ongoing battle has put the Cowboys in a pickle regarding the continued uncertainty regarding his availability for this season.

A final decision could come Oct. 30 in a New York court room when motion for a preliminary injunction that could keep Elliott on the field for the rest of the season is heard.

Jones said he supports Elliott’s fight to clear his name and get a fair process, which he said hasn’t been afforded to him by the NFL so far.

“At the end of the day, I want him to have landed with a fair, fair, fair picture, perception of where he is on this matter,” Jones said. “The way that this has come down from the NFL, it has not presented him in a fair light.”　　

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

