Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

The mega-roll call for the Super Bowl halftime show continues to impress.
Global superstar Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4, 2018. The Super Bowl will be hald at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota and be broadcast on NBC.
Timberlake, an actor and musician, has 10 Grammys and many films.
This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVII.
Timberlake joins a a list of recent halftime acts including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and more.
Comments