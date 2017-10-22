Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII.
Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Dallas Cowboys

Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 7:23 PM

The mega-roll call for the Super Bowl halftime show continues to impress.

Global superstar Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4, 2018. The Super Bowl will be hald at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota and be broadcast on NBC.

Timberlake, an actor and musician, has 10 Grammys and many films.

This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVII.

Timberlake joins a a list of recent halftime acts including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and more.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video