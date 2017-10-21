Star-Telegram NFL picks

The Star-Telegram staff will be predicting the Dallas Cowboys games, NFC East games and other key games around the NFL each week:

Week 7

Drew Davison

It won’t be an easy win, but the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott eventually wear down the 49ers to pull out a close one out in the Bay Area. Cowboys 34, San Francisco 30.

Atlanta 31, New England 27

New Orleans 31, Green Bay 20

New York Giants 13, Seattle 10

Philadelphia 27, Washington 21

Stefan Stevenson

The Cowboys will snap their two-game losing streak with a dominating performance against the winless 49ers. Cowboys 35, San Francisco 13.

Green Bay 27, New Orleans 24

Seattle 31, New York Giants 21

Philadelphia 38, Washington 28

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

A must win for the Cowboys against an 0-6 team. Book it. Cowboys 24, San Francisco 17.

Atlanta 28, New England 3

New Orleans 28, Green Bay 17

Seattle 17, New York Giants 16

Philadelphia 28, Washington 25

Mac Engel

The Cowboys barely pull this out against a team that finds a way to lose in painful fashion. Again. Cowboys 27, 49ers 24.

New England 31, Atlanta 30

New Orleans 27, Green Bay 13

Seattle 24, New York Giants 19

Philadelphia 30, Washington 24