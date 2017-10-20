Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play against San Francisco on Sunday and probably Washington on Oct. 28.
Dallas Cowboys

Tentative court date set for Elliott’s preliminary injunction

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

October 20, 2017 2:49 PM

FRISCO

A court date has been set for Ezekiel Elliott vs. the NFL in the ongoing battle regarding his six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy and playing status for this year.

A tentative docket entry in the Southern District of New York indicates that a preliminary injunction hearing before Judge Failla is set for Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

That would mean that Elliott is not only cleared to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but also in the Oct. 28 game at the Washington Redskins.

The NFL has already filed a motion, asking for the hearing to be moved up to next week before the Washington game. The NFL Players Association expressed opposition to an expedited hearing.

Uncertainty remains because Judge Katherine Failla is on vacation and the temporary restraining order, granted by Judge Paul Crotty, who heard the case in her place on Tuesday, lasts for only 14 days.

The Oct. 30 date is a placeholder until Failla returns and firms up the schedule.

There will be no settlement in the case. Elliott's camp has indicated he has no interest in settling with the NFL. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart indicated the same in a conference call with reporters Friday.

“We’re not looking to make a deal,” Lockhart said. “We’re very confident our arguments will prevail in court later this month.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

