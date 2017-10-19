Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott last posted on Twitter on October 11, the day after a 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys

A deep dive into Dak’s twitter replies

By Stefan Stevenson

October 19, 2017 2:55 PM

Quarterback Dak Prescott has kept a relatively low profile during the Dallas Cowboys’ bye week. In fact, the last post he made on Twitter (as of Thursday afternoon) was made on October 11.

The innocuous tweet was a selfie he took with players from the Highland Park football team while promoting Campbell’s Chunky soup, one of his many endorsement deals.

A quick glance of some of the 135 replies gives you a peek into what the Internet reality is like for one of the biggest stars on the most famous sports team in the world.

Most of the initial responses (ones that came the same day) were positive, if not exactly thought-provoking. Multiple women simply responded with comments on Prescott’s appearance, with varying versions of “Gorgeous!” and “Love that smile!”

Some fans used the tweet to remind Prescott that the Cowboys are 2-3 and that he should be less concerned with his endorsement deals and more concerned with the 49ers. Never mind the fact that one is in zero conflict with the other.

There were others that cheered on Campbell’s soup, including one person who said they were, in fact, eating soup at the time.

And then there were the 12 people who took issue with Prescott choosing Highland Park, the affluent high school where Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’ grandson John Jones plays quarterback. Many chastised Prescott for not choosing one of the many Dallas ISD schools.

The most frequent topic, besides general praise, was the issue of kneeling during the anthem. Of the 16 responses on the topic, all but one implored Prescott to kneel “for us that don’t have a voice.”

Dak twitter responses

A look at the responses to Dak Prescott’s last post on Twitter on October 11:

General praise

39

Kneeling comment

16

Why Highland Park?

12

General complaints

9

Anti-sponsor

7

Pro sponsor

7

Russian bots

3

Prayer request

1

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

