A deep dive into Dak’s twitter replies

Quarterback Dak Prescott has kept a relatively low profile during the Dallas Cowboys’ bye week. In fact, the last post he made on Twitter (as of Thursday afternoon) was made on October 11.

The innocuous tweet was a selfie he took with players from the Highland Park football team while promoting Campbell’s Chunky soup, one of his many endorsement deals.

A quick glance of some of the 135 replies gives you a peek into what the Internet reality is like for one of the biggest stars on the most famous sports team in the world.

Most of the initial responses (ones that came the same day) were positive, if not exactly thought-provoking. Multiple women simply responded with comments on Prescott’s appearance, with varying versions of “Gorgeous!” and “Love that smile!”

Beautiful smile, gorgeous man! — E8591 (@elodia_cavazos) October 12, 2017

Some fans used the tweet to remind Prescott that the Cowboys are 2-3 and that he should be less concerned with his endorsement deals and more concerned with the 49ers. Never mind the fact that one is in zero conflict with the other.

Really!!!!!!!! How bout filling up on some wins bro! I think these commercials getting to you youngsta, our season slipn away....concentrate — Tiger Canales (@TigerCanales1) October 12, 2017

There were others that cheered on Campbell’s soup, including one person who said they were, in fact, eating soup at the time.

And then there were the 12 people who took issue with Prescott choosing Highland Park, the affluent high school where Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones’ grandson John Jones plays quarterback. Many chastised Prescott for not choosing one of the many Dallas ISD schools.

Nice photo. Dak,I know you busy but a visit to an inner city school would do wonders for our kids too! #keep shining — Nathan B King (@NathanBKing1) October 12, 2017

The most frequent topic, besides general praise, was the issue of kneeling during the anthem. Of the 16 responses on the topic, all but one implored Prescott to kneel “for us that don’t have a voice.”

Hey man don’t let Jerry Jones punk u cuz! Kneel for us that don’t have a voice — Sir Dezal (@GoLarge_Dezal) October 12, 2017

Dak twitter responses

A look at the responses to Dak Prescott’s last post on Twitter on October 11:

General praise 39 Kneeling comment 16 Why Highland Park? 12 General complaints 9 Anti-sponsor 7 Pro sponsor 7 Russian bots 3 Prayer request 1