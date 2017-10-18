Elliott says legal battle is about his reputation and name, not just games

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is undoubtedly happy to be back on the practice field and clear to play after winning another legal battle with the NFL over his six-game suspension for alleged domestic assault against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.
But in his most expansive comments yet, Elliott made it plain Wednesday that he is fighting for his name and reputation as well as his right to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
“When you get accused of something of that magnitude, you kind of get labeled as an abuser, and that’s not just me,” Elliott said softly before a throng of reporters in the Cowboys headquarters. “That’s not how I want to be seen, not how I want to represent my family. It’s just important for me to fight.”
And so he is continuing to fight, rather than just accept the suspension from the NFL.
Last week, Elliott’s fight took a setback when the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals tossed out the original preliminary injunction against the suspension that was allowing him to play.
But late Tuesday he was given another reprieve with temporary restraining order by a New York judge that will keep him on the field until another hearing and court ruling before or by Oct. 30.
“Appreciate the opportunity to go out here and get a couple more weeks with these guys for sure,” Elliott said. “And I have an opportunity to have an even longer TRO. So honestly, just happy to be able to play this week.”
Elliott acknowledged that the roller coaster ride of court filings has tested his resolve and emotions at times. But he is thankful for a strong legal team of personal and NFL Players Association lawyers that have battled for him in court.
“It’s a little tiring but that’s what you have a legal team for,” Elliott said, “and it’s not really my job to worry about it. I trust the guys that work for me and I let them do the job. ...You just take it day-by-day, there’s been so many ups and downs, lefts and rights, you really don’t know what’s coming up next. Just got to take it day-by-day.”
