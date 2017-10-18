Inconsistent Dallas Cowboys hitting restart button after bye week

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work ahead of them coming off a bye week and holding a 2-3 record.
Since 1990 when the bye week was installed, the Cowboys hold a 19-9 record in games following a bye. The Cowboys have played on the road 18 times following its bye week and are 11-7 in those games.
The 11-game run begins Sunday at winless San Francisco (0-6).
The on-again, off-again suspension saga of Ezekiel Elliott will be a big wild-card going forward, but he will be in the mix against the Niners.
Here’s grading the Cowboys at the bye:
RUN OFFENSE: D Elliott is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and has 393 yards through five games. That's not good enough for a running game that was among the best in the NFL last season when Elliott led the league in rushing. Some blame goes to Elliott, who has had his mind in the legal situation as well a poor play from a line that is no longer the best unit in the league and has been slow in blending in two new starters.
PASS OFFENSE: C Quarterback Dak Prescott has been good, so sophomore slump here. He has 1,192 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with only four interceptions. But the line has not been as good in pass protection and his receivers have been a disappointment. Dez Bryant has 21 catches for 264 yards and no 100-yard receiving games. Cole Beasley, the leading receiver of a year ago, has 15 receptions for 109 yards and has not been the third-down converter of a year ago.
RUN DEFENSE: F The Cowboys are giving up 128 yards per game and robust 4.6 yards a carry. They have allowed three 100-yard rushers after not allowing any all last season. They have missed linebacker Sean Lee, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. But the line has not done its job in stopping the run and middle linebacker Jaylon Smith has been overmatched and overexposed after being forced into action because of an injury to Anthony Hitchens. Subpar play at safety from Jeff Heath and Byron Jones has only compounded the problem.
PASS DEFENSE: D DeMarcus Lawrence has 8.5 sacks, yet the Cowboys still don’t get to the quarterback with any consistency or effectiveness. He needs help. Heath and Byron Jones have not had an impact. The Cowboys have had a revolving door at cornerback because of injuries with Chido Awuzie, Orlando Scandrick, Jourdan Lewis and Nolan Carroll missing games. Carroll, the top free agent signee and opening day starter, has been cut.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B Kicker Chris Jones has made all seven field goal attempts. He is automatic. Punter Chris Jones has downed 12 of 20 punts inside the 30. He is also averaging 43.7 yards per attempt. Returner Ryan Switzer has been average at best with poor decisions on kickoff returns and a fumbled punt.
COACHING: D The Cowboys are 2-3. They were embarrassed in Denver when they weren’t ready to play. They have blown two double-digit leads and also two games for the first time in history after scoring 30 or more points in both games. Rod Marinelli’s defense is on pace for 10 turnovers after setting its sights on 40 at the start of the season. They have had no takeaways in the past three games, including two losses. The defense has gone 213 plays since last getting a takeaway. The defense has allowed points 14 of their past 18 drives.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments