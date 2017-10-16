Dallas ministers, leaders hosting news conference in support of anthem protests

Dr. Frederick Haynes, pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas, headlines a list of ministers and community to leaders holding a news conference today at the Dallas Police Department in support former San Francisco 49ers silent protest against policy brutality and racial injustice and against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hindering his players right to protest.
Others expected to speak are Dr. Marcus King of the Disciple Central Community Church and Minister Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network.
It is set for 10 a.m. Monday at the Dallas Police Department, 1400 S. Lamar Street.
The group plans to highlight these points:
▪ We stand with players who exercise their First Amendment Rights.
▪ We stand with Colin Kaepernick’s protest against police brutality – we must keep the narrative around the knee being a protest for justice and not a sign of disrespect - the reasoning Kaepernick kneeled has been hijacked.
▪ Jerry Jones has hindered the players’ right to protest police brutality and any other future protest against injustice. This can’t go unaddressed by the community.
▪ We feel it is important to speak out in light of the fact that the NFL, NFL owners and the NFLPA will be meeting in New York to discuss what is taking place in the league.
Various players across the league have demonstrated by kneeling or raising fist during the national anthem since last season when Kaepernick started the silent protest against police brutality and social injustice.
Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL and it’s owners on Sunday, alleging they have colluded to keep him unemployed because of his protest.
Jones has barred his players from participating in the protest and has even threatened to bench anyone of allegedly disrespects the anthem by kneeling or raising a fist.
No Cowboys player has joined the protest.
