When you mix Florida with a hardcore Cowboys fan? Third degree burns

This is what you get when you combine a hardcore Dallas Cowboys fan with Florida’s penchant for strange news.
A Vero Beach, Fla., man suffered third-degree burns Sunday night after putting on a burning Cowboys jersey. Why was the jersey on fire? Because the 27-year-old and his wife, a Packers’ fan, agreed to burn the jersey of whichever team lost, according to the Sebastian Daily.
As you probably know, the Cowboys lost on a last-second drive by the Packers.
And, as you probably suspect, the victim had been drinking. Family members rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for third-degree burns on his right arm and hand and second-degree burns on his back.
“Skin was hanging off his arm and back,” a witness said.
Hopefully, with their bye week, Cowboys’ fans will stay safe for at least another week. But you never know with Florida.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
