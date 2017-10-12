Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017. Brad Loper photo@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys

When you mix Florida with a hardcore Cowboys fan? Third degree burns

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 12, 2017 1:56 AM

This is what you get when you combine a hardcore Dallas Cowboys fan with Florida’s penchant for strange news.

A Vero Beach, Fla., man suffered third-degree burns Sunday night after putting on a burning Cowboys jersey. Why was the jersey on fire? Because the 27-year-old and his wife, a Packers’ fan, agreed to burn the jersey of whichever team lost, according to the Sebastian Daily.

As you probably know, the Cowboys lost on a last-second drive by the Packers.

And, as you probably suspect, the victim had been drinking. Family members rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for third-degree burns on his right arm and hand and second-degree burns on his back.

“Skin was hanging off his arm and back,” a witness said.

Hopefully, with their bye week, Cowboys’ fans will stay safe for at least another week. But you never know with Florida.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

