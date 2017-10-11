Cowboys sign LB Justin March-Lillard, his fourth team in last month

Justin March-Lillard calls Cleveland home, but hopes to make the Dallas Cowboys a more permanent stay than his previous stops.
March-Lillard, an undrafted free agent out of Akron, spent the 2015-16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and was among their final cuts in September.
After the Chiefs released March-Lillard on Sept. 2, the Miami Dolphins claimed him on waivers Sept. 3. The Dolphins then released him on Sept. 26 and the Seattle Seahawks claimed him on Sept. 27.
The Seahawks released him on Saturday, and he signed with the Cowboys on Wednesday. Four stops since Sept. 1.
“It’s been a crazy, crazy month,” March-Lillard said. “I’m real excited to be here.
“It’s part of the business. … To still be employed and still play the game I love is huge. It’s been a unique situation I’d say. My home is in my suitcase now.”
March-Lillard adds linebacker depth to a Cowboys defense that is reeling. This is a unit that has failed to secure wins despite the offense putting up consecutive games with 30-plus points.
Two opening-day defensive starters were gone Wednesday, too, with cornerback Nolan Carroll being cut and defensive tackle Stephen Paea retiring.
March-Lillard brings some experience. He played in five games with the Chiefs in 2016, and has been in three this season (two with the Dolphins, one with the Seahawks).
He expects to make his biggest impact on special teams early on.
