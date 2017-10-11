Damien Wilson (57) has been cleared of legal charges in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson cleared of assault charges

By Drew Davison

October 11, 2017 5:56 PM

FRISCO

A grand jury cleared Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson of all charges from a Fourth of July incident on Wednesday.

Wilson, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from a parking lot dispute over the summer holiday weekend.

According to police report from the incident, Wilson “intentionally” backed into a woman while trying to find a parking spot at Toyota Stadium, and then brandished a rifle at a man that caused “him to be fear.”

But Wilson won’t go to trial over the matter. He posted on social media that Wednesday was “a beautiful day.”

Wilson has played in all five games for the Cowboys this season, recording 11 tackles. He started two of the first five games, but was passed by Kyle Wilber on the depth chart in the base defense for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

