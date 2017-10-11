Cowboys to cut veteran corner Nolan Carroll

The Dallas Cowboys are going to continue with their youth movement in the secondary.
They’re expected to release veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, paving the way for rookie Jourdan Lewis to get more playing time.
Carroll, 30, hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in Week 2 at Denver. He played every defensive snap in the season-opening win over the New York Giants, and played 25 snaps in the Broncos game.
He was credited with seven tackles in those two games with no passes defensed or interceptions.
The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in the off-season, including $4 million guaranteed.
Comments