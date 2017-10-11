Dallas Cowboys

October 11, 2017 9:40 AM

Cowboys to cut veteran corner Nolan Carroll

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys are going to continue with their youth movement in the secondary.

They’re expected to release veteran cornerback Nolan Carroll on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, paving the way for rookie Jourdan Lewis to get more playing time.

Carroll, 30, hasn’t played since sustaining a concussion in Week 2 at Denver. He played every defensive snap in the season-opening win over the New York Giants, and played 25 snaps in the Broncos game.

He was credited with seven tackles in those two games with no passes defensed or interceptions.

The Cowboys signed Carroll to a three-year, $10 million contract in the off-season, including $4 million guaranteed.

More Videos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Pause
Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other 1:19

Recently-single with a pair of Cowboys tickets? These two strangers went alone, found each other

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

TCU vs. SMU preview 11:31

TCU vs. SMU preview

What's a porg? Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer here 2:25

What's a porg? Watch the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer here

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

West side motel owner ordered to clean up or face closure 2:48

West side motel owner ordered to clean up or face closure

  • Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

    Take a look at the elaborate tailgating between Cowboys and Packers fans at AT&T Stadium, as the two teams find common ground with BBQ and beer. There might be tension during the game, but it turns out these two teams can look past their desire to win.

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

Take a look at the elaborate tailgating between Cowboys and Packers fans at AT&T Stadium, as the two teams find common ground with BBQ and beer. There might be tension during the game, but it turns out these two teams can look past their desire to win.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
 

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Pause
Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together 2:08

Packers and Cowboys fans may hate each other during the game, but first they love to tailgate - together

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill 1:30

Forget the BBQ, these tailgating Cowboys fans cooked up a Mexican cuisine on a massive grill

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule 1:14

It's not just Jerry Jones - watch the Dolphins discuss their new national anthem rule

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem?

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 2:48

See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View more video

Dallas Cowboys