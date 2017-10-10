NFL: Jerry Jones’ anthem stance is “moot point” because no Cowboys have kneeled

The NFL didn’t weigh in strongly on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying he would bench any of his players if the “disrespected the flag” during the national anthem.
“It’s somewhat of a moot point because all of their players have stood,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said on a conference call with reporters.
Lockhart delved deeper into a meeting scheduled amongst the owners next week in New York, and anticipates the national anthem protests to be prominent in those discussions.
Lockhart acknowledged that the NFL game operations manual says players “should” stand for the national anthem, not “must.” Changing the “should” to a “must” is an option the owners and league could pursue.
“I think there will be a discussion about the entire issue, including the policy … I’m not going to predict what might happen,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart wouldn’t give a definitive answer whether the owners could force players to stand for the national anthem. He also wouldn’t speculate whether this would have to be a collectively bargained agreement between the NFL and the NFL players’ association.
However, Lockhart said, “We’re going to do this together as an ownership group and a league with the players.”
This has been a lingering issue for more than a year since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled to protest police brutality against people of color and racial injustice.
As Lockhart noted, the Cowboys haven’t had any players follow suit in that regard. Two defensive linemen, David Irving and Damontre Moore, raised their fists at the end of the national anthem in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Owner Jerry Jones made it clear after Sunday’s game that he and the organization would not tolerate any players “disrespecting the flag” during the anthem. He became the first owner to declare consequences for players who kneeled by benching them.
Coach Jason Garrett said Irving and Moore would not face discipline for their actions because they happened after the anthem had been played.
For the league, though, this is an issue that they hope to resolve during meetings next week.
“I think everyone at this point is frustrated by this situation,” Lockhart said. “The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand.”
