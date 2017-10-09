Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, celebrates a touchdown with running back Ezekiel Elliott during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, celebrates a touchdown with running back Ezekiel Elliott during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Jim Cowsert photo@star-telegram.com
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, celebrates a touchdown with running back Ezekiel Elliott during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Jim Cowsert photo@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

How good has Ezekiel Elliott been? Check out the company he’s keeping

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 09, 2017 5:31 PM

How good has Ezekiel Elliott been to start his NFL career? Just look at the company he’s keeping when it comes to the league’s rushing records.

The Dallas Cowboys running back tied Hall of Fame legend Earl Campbell in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers by reaching 2,000 career rushing yards in his 20th game. Elliott had 116 yards on 29 carries to give him 2,024 in his career.

Only Eric Dickerson did it quicker in his first 18.

Quickest to 2,000 yards

Player

Games

Eric Dickerson

18

Earl Campbell

20

Ezekiel Elliott

20

Ottis Anderson

21

George Rogers

21

Adrian Peterson

21

Elliott tied Herschel Walker among Cowboys’ all-time leaders with his ninth 100-yard rushing game. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (76) and Tony Dorsett (43) lead the list.

Cowboys 100-yard rushing game leaders

Player

Games

Emmitt Smith

76

Tony Dorsett

43

DeMarco Murray

19

Calvin Hill

16

Don Perkins

10

Herschel Walker

9

Ezekiel Elliott

9

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video