How good has Ezekiel Elliott been? Check out the company he’s keeping

How good has Ezekiel Elliott been to start his NFL career? Just look at the company he’s keeping when it comes to the league’s rushing records.
The Dallas Cowboys running back tied Hall of Fame legend Earl Campbell in Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers by reaching 2,000 career rushing yards in his 20th game. Elliott had 116 yards on 29 carries to give him 2,024 in his career.
Only Eric Dickerson did it quicker in his first 18.
Quickest to 2,000 yards
Player
Games
Eric Dickerson
18
Earl Campbell
20
Ezekiel Elliott
20
Ottis Anderson
21
George Rogers
21
Adrian Peterson
21
Elliott tied Herschel Walker among Cowboys’ all-time leaders with his ninth 100-yard rushing game. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (76) and Tony Dorsett (43) lead the list.
Cowboys 100-yard rushing game leaders
Player
Games
Emmitt Smith
76
Tony Dorsett
43
DeMarco Murray
19
Calvin Hill
16
Don Perkins
10
Herschel Walker
9
Ezekiel Elliott
9
