Dak Prescott’s best game ever? Jerry Jones thinks so

Dak Prescott has thrown for more yards. He’s posted better passer ratings. He’s been on the winning side more often than not.

But owner Jerry Jones felt Prescott delivered the best performance of his career in the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Jones said. “I’m going to say it was the best game I’ve seen him play since he’s been a Cowboy. We got on his back. He carried the team on his back. We finally, at the end, did what we wanted to do wearing them down.

“Dak made the key, significant 20 yards or more plays. He kept those drives alive early. We had another quarterback [Tony Romo] that was here for years that made those, and we would call him a magician. Dak had a tremendous game. I’m really sad that we didn’t come out of here with a win. But we really did compete.”

Prescott finished the game 25-of-36 passing for 251 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He had a 105.2 passer rating.

Prescott also rushed for 37 yards on four carries, including an 11-yard TD run that gave the Cowboys a brief 31-28 lead with 1:13 left in the game.

But, as he’s done in the past, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers marched his team down the field for the game-winning score.

Still, the Cowboys have scored 30-plus points the past two weeks and the offense appears to be finding its stride.

“We’re getting to where we want to be,” Prescott said. “We have high expectations on ourselves and we have a high standard on the offensive side of the ball, and on this team…We’re getting to where we want to be and moving the ball. We’re converting on third downs, I thought we did a good job on that tonight.”