Cowboys confident they can rebound from 2-3 start

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t planning on matching their loss total from last season going into their bye week this year.

But that’s where the Cowboys stand after falling to the Green Bay Packers 35-31 on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. Dallas is off to a 2-3 start a year after going 13-3 and winning the NFC East.

The upcoming stretch after the bye week won’t be easy, either, with road trips to San Francisco and Washington followed by a home game against undefeated Kansas City.

The Cowboys, though, remain confident.

“Well, I hate going into the bye week with a loss. But I think that this team, if there is such a thing, made a very competitive effort out there today,” owner Jerry Jones said. “We’re going to see some things, you saw (David) Irving, that we’re going to be able to do with our front. We struggled with our linebackers, but we have a healthy (Justin) Durant, we have (Anthony) Hitchens back and we’ll have Sean Lee back. And we’ve got some guys that are young that have gotten some snaps that are going to be better players for us.”

The optimism held true in the locker room, too.

This is a team that appears to be hitting its stride after scoring 30-plus points in consecutive weeks. But they’ve failed to put opponents away the past two games despite getting early leads.

“We’re 2-3 going into the bye. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” tight end Jason Witten said. “We’ll just stay together, this is a close grouped team. Lot of football left. Certainly there’s a lot that we’ve got to clean-up gong into the bye.”

Said running back Ezekiel Elliott: “Just regroup. Go get in the film room and figure out what you did wrong and what you did right.”