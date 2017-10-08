Loss to Packers, Rodgers extra painful for Cowboys

All together, Dallas Cowboys fans: This one hurt.

That was the prominent sentiment from the Cowboys’ locker room after another heartbreaking, last-second loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

“Can I say the F-word?” Cowboys defensive end David Irving said when asked to describe Rodgers’ penchant for game-winning drives. “It’s really hard. That guy is awesome at what he does. It takes everybody to stop one guy. He gets out [of the pocket]. I don’t know how he does it.”

The Cowboys have lost consecutive home games to drop to 2-3.

“I always feel like I could have done more. I don’t like losing,” said Irving, who had two of the Cowboys’ four sacks. “Losing is never fun. This just makes us hungrier. It certainly makes me hungrier.”

Rookie Jaylon Smith agreed with those sentiments.

“There’s a reason why he’s one of the best. It showed tonight,” said Smith, who led the Cowboys with seven tackles. “It’s a long season, so we’re going back to the drawing board and will correct these things and we’re going to get better.”