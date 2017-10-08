Dak Prescott, who has the most endorsement deals this season in the NFL, signed a deal with Dannon yogurt earlier this week when Cam Newton was dropped for a sexist remark.
Dak Prescott, who has the most endorsement deals this season in the NFL, signed a deal with Dannon yogurt earlier this week when Cam Newton was dropped for a sexist remark. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
Dak Prescott, who has the most endorsement deals this season in the NFL, signed a deal with Dannon yogurt earlier this week when Cam Newton was dropped for a sexist remark. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Dannon yogurt signs Dak after dropping Cam

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 08, 2017 4:52 PM

Cam Newton’s loss is Dak Prescott’s gain.

Prescott has signed an endorsement deal with Dannon yogurt after the dairy giant dropped Newton in the wake of his sexist remark to a female reporter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys’ quarterback agreed to the deal the day Newton was dropped.

Prescott is set to shoot his first TV spot for Dannon later this week in Dallas, Schefter reports. Prescott leads all NFL players with endorsement deals in 2017, which include Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats.

Newton responded to a question from a female Charlotte Observer beat reporter about route running by saying “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes.”

Dannon dropped him later that day. Newton apologized the next day via a video post.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 1:11

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

View More Video