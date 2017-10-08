Dannon yogurt signs Dak after dropping Cam

Cam Newton’s loss is Dak Prescott’s gain.
Prescott has signed an endorsement deal with Dannon yogurt after the dairy giant dropped Newton in the wake of his sexist remark to a female reporter.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys’ quarterback agreed to the deal the day Newton was dropped.
Prescott is set to shoot his first TV spot for Dannon later this week in Dallas, Schefter reports. Prescott leads all NFL players with endorsement deals in 2017, which include Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats.
Dannon goes with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after dropping Cam Newton, per source.https://t.co/FfqslfHwSV https://t.co/sn08qe0ln6— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017
Newton responded to a question from a female Charlotte Observer beat reporter about route running by saying “It’s funny to hear a female talking about routes.”
Dannon dropped him later that day. Newton apologized the next day via a video post.
