Former Cowboys end Greg Hardy promoting MMA match in Dallas area

The former Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end appears to have an MMA bout in the DFW area coming soon, according to a couple of messages he posted on Twitter Saturday morning.
Everybody stay tuned and be ready to show some love when I head to an Octagon near you— Greg Hardy (@GregHardyJr) October 7, 2017
“Could be coming back to the stage in one of my favorite cities Dallas, TX, baby!” Harding tweeted. He followed it with, “Everybody stay tuned and be ready to show some love when I head to an Octagon near you.”
Hardy was released by the Cowboys after the 2015 season. He was accused of beating his girlfriend in 2014. In September 2016, he was arrested for possession of cocaine in Richardson.
