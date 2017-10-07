Former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy was released after the 2015 season.
Former Cowboys end Greg Hardy promoting MMA match in Dallas area

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 07, 2017 2:24 PM

Would you like to see Greg Hardy get his block knocked off? Choked out? Roughed up?

The former Dallas Cowboys’ defensive end appears to have an MMA bout in the DFW area coming soon, according to a couple of messages he posted on Twitter Saturday morning.

“Could be coming back to the stage in one of my favorite cities Dallas, TX, baby!” Harding tweeted. He followed it with, “Everybody stay tuned and be ready to show some love when I head to an Octagon near you.”

Hardy was released by the Cowboys after the 2015 season. He was accused of beating his girlfriend in 2014. In September 2016, he was arrested for possession of cocaine in Richardson.

 

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

