Demarcus Lawrence and Orlando Scandrick team up to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.
Dallas Cowboys

Defensive help has arrived for Dallas Cowboys just in time for Green Bay

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 07, 2017 10:55 AM

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t in rescue mold, but they aren’t turning away any help either.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and defensive end David Irving are scheduled to play against Green Bay on Sunday.

While all help is welcomed, end DeMarcus Lawrence has been holding down the fort from a pass rushing standpoint.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Packers RT Bryan Bulaga

Bulaga has missed three of the first four games with an ankle injury, but appears to be on track to play against the Cowboys. He’ll have his hands full going against the NFL’s leading man in sacks, DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence has 7.5 sacks and is a half-sack away from tying his career high. Lawrence and the Cowboys have to get pressure on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Packers CBs

Dez Bryant has struggled to start the season, facing elite cornerbacks early on this season. He’ll have a chance to get going against a Packers defense that doesn’t feature an elite corner. Damarious Randall struggled containing him in the playoff game last season, and Bryant could also try to take advantage of Kevin King. The rookie is champing at the bit to face Bryant, too, saying he’ll “thank” the Packers coaching staff for the assignment.

  Comments  

