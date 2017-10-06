Fans hold an American flag during the national anthem before the Cowboys game against the Rams on Oct. 1 at AT&T Stadium.
Fans hold an American flag during the national anthem before the Cowboys game against the Rams on Oct. 1 at AT&T Stadium. Michael Ainsworth AP
Dallas Cowboys players touched by horrific events in Las Vegas

By Stefan Stevenson

October 06, 2017 9:53 AM

Like everyone else, Dallas Cowboys players were horrified by the tragic events that shook the country Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys organization, along with many individual players, including Chidobe Awuzie, Jaylon Smith and Taco Charlton, shared their thoughts and prayers for the victims.

Dak Prescott tweeted “Pray for Vegas!!” just after 10 a.m. Monday. It was retweeted over 13,000 times and liked almost 50,000 times.

Tyrone Crawford was especially troubled by the violent act.

“My heart hurts for all those impacted by the egregious acts in Vegas,” he tweeted. “We have to be better as human beings! Sending prayers!”

Character Playbook campaign

Crawford and Byron Jones helped kick off United Way of Tarrant County’s new Character Playbook campaign Monday. The program aims to educate students on “how to cultivate and maintain healthy relationships during their critical middle school years.”

Smell like a man

Jaylon Smith announced Wednesday in a tweet that he had started a cologne collection and asked for recommendations. The suggestions came wafting in, some more serious than others. A few of the standby comedic responses were among the 250 replies to his tweet, including “Sex Panther,” the cologne from Anchorman. Most of the responses came from men, which might not have been Smith’s expectation. A hundred different colognes were suggested, including Polo, Jimmie Choo, Gucci, Chanel, Versace, and, yes, even Axe Chocolate.

In the classroom

Kavon Frazier visited Charles Rice Learning Center in South Dallas on Monday helping to promote education.

“It’s our job to help them grow to success, they are the future,” Frazier posted on Instagram.

 

Tapper quote

After learning he would miss at least 10 weeks because of foot surgery, defensive end Charles Tapper posted an inspirational quote from Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates. The quoted lyric — “I don’t mind going thru the struggle, it’s just another one” comes from the song “The Truth.”

Beasley too easy

Cole Beasley is a softy. Former Rockwall Heath student Shane McIntire tweeted at Beasley a picture of him and his girlfriend at a Heath football game. He told Beasley she’d be McIntire’s date to homecoming if Beasley retweeted the photo. Not sure of the validity of that request, but one thing is for sure: Beasley has a big heart.

