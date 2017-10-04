Tyron Smith was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury.
Tyron Smith was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
Tyron Smith was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a back injury. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith lands on injury report

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 5:33 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys had a notable name pop up on their injury report in left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith was limited Wednesday with a back injury. This is the first time Smith has appeared on the injury report.

Smith, 26, has had to manage his back in recent years. He missed a few practices in training camp with back tightness this year, and was sidelined two games early last season because of a back injury.

Smith snapped a streak of 55 consecutive starts at left tackle in Week 3 last season when he couldn’t go.

Smith has only missed four games his entire career – Week 11 in 2012 with an ankle injury, Weeks 3 and 4 last season with a back injury and Week 17 last season after the Cowboys had already sealed their playoff fate.

If Smith isn’t able to go, Byron Bell has served as the team’s swing tackle in the first four games. Another option would be left guard Chaz Green, who started in place of Smith early last season.

Other notables on the injury report –

▪ Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did not participate in practice.

▪ Defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee) did not participate in practice.

▪ Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) was a full participant for the first time since injuring his knee Aug. 26.

▪ Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) were full participants after missing last week’s game.

More Videos

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days 1:34

Cowboys Jaylon Smith talks about the joy of hitting someone for first time in 572 days

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack 1:01

Tank Lawrence is finally healthy and ready to sack

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem? 1:46

What did Cowboys fans do during anthem?

Cowboys DE David Irving talks about losing his nipple ring 1:19

Cowboys DE David Irving talks about losing his nipple ring

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl 5:08

Mac Attack explains Zeke Elliott situation to 8-year-old girl

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

  • Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

    Greg Zuerlein made seven field goals in the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. His longest field goal was from 49 yards.

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Greg Zuerlein made seven field goals in the Los Angeles Rams’ 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. His longest field goal was from 49 yards.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video