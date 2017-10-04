Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith lands on injury report

The Dallas Cowboys had a notable name pop up on their injury report in left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith was limited Wednesday with a back injury. This is the first time Smith has appeared on the injury report.

Smith, 26, has had to manage his back in recent years. He missed a few practices in training camp with back tightness this year, and was sidelined two games early last season because of a back injury.

Smith snapped a streak of 55 consecutive starts at left tackle in Week 3 last season when he couldn’t go.

Smith has only missed four games his entire career – Week 11 in 2012 with an ankle injury, Weeks 3 and 4 last season with a back injury and Week 17 last season after the Cowboys had already sealed their playoff fate.

If Smith isn’t able to go, Byron Bell has served as the team’s swing tackle in the first four games. Another option would be left guard Chaz Green, who started in place of Smith early last season.

Other notables on the injury report –

▪ Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did not participate in practice.

▪ Defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee) did not participate in practice.

▪ Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) was a full participant for the first time since injuring his knee Aug. 26.

▪ Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) were full participants after missing last week’s game.