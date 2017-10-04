Charles Tapper to undergo surgery for fractured foot, opens spot for David Irving

The Dallas Cowboys no longer have to wonder about finding a roster spot for defensive end David Irving, who will return for Sunday’s game against the Green Packers after missing the first four weeks under NFL suspension for using a banned supplement.
But it is time to wonder about the future of injury-riddled defensive end Charles Tapper, who missed all of last season with a back injury and is now facing surgery for a fractured foot.
Tapper suffered the injury in practice Wednesday, saying that he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot as he wore a walking boot out of the locker room.
Per a source, he will undergo surgery to a screw put in his foot and could be sidelined up to 10 weeks.
It’s a huge setback for Tapper, the 2016 fourth-round pick who the Cowboys drafted ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott in the same round. He had hoped rebound from last year’s absence due to an undiagnosed Pars Defect with a big return in 2017.
But after being active for the season opener and registering his first career sack against the New York Giants, Tapper has been a healthy scratch the past two games. The Cowboys went with rookie Taco Charlton and veteran Damontre Moore as the backup defensive ends on game day.
Now he could be gone for the season with a fractured foot.
