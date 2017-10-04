Is Cowboys guard Chaz Green healthy enough to play against Packers?

Dallas Cowboys left guard Chaz Green declared himself good to go this week against the Green Bay Packers.

Green was active for last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but didn’t take a snap after a hip issue flared up on him Friday. The Cowboys opted to go with Jonathan Cooper at left guard, and had Green as an emergency option.

But Green feels good this week and is expected to practice. Green was diagnosed with hip bursitis, which caused him to sit out Friday’s practice.

“It’s one of those things that pops up from hip tightness,” Green said. “I never felt it before. It was weird cause I feel like I did nothing and next thing you know, ‘Why can’t I move my leg?’

“So it was definitely something that was a little alarming in that aspect, but good news it’s something behind me. I’m ready to go this week.”

Green has been plagued by injuries throughout his young career.

He missed his rookie season in 2015 with a hip injury, and the final 12 games last season with foot and back injuries.

Green took every offensive snap in the first three games before missing last week’s game.

“It was an issue I had to take care of,” Green said. “The good news is it’s nothing that I think I’ll need surgery from.”