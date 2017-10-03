Muffed punt hasn’t diminished Ryan Switzer’s confidence

Ryan Switzer isn’t going to change his approach just because of a mistake he made in last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Switzer had a costly muffed punt in the second quarter deep in Cowboys territory that the Rams turned into a touchdown. He also failed to get the three kickoff returns he had back to the 25-yard line.

But Switzer isn’t going to allow that to alter his approach.

“What makes me a great player is my gut and my instincts on the field,” Switzer said. “Obviously that doesn’t always turn out to be the right decision, but more times than not it is.

“Sometimes as a player you want to make a play so bad, you get so anxious, maybe you don’t make the best decision. I’m pretty confident with my mental instincts, my decision making. I’m looking forward to continuing to show that throughout the year.”

Switzer recalled a time he muffed a punt his freshman year when North Carolina played at Virginia Tech. Switzer went on to tie the NCAA record for most punt returns for touchdowns that year with five, and also led all NCAA major college players by averaging 20.9 yards a punt return.

“If I would’ve just sulked or hung my head or lost what made me me [after the muffed punt at Virginia Tech], then I wouldn’t have come back and returned those five punts for touchdowns that year,” Switzer said. “So, you know, nothing is ever as good as it seems. Nothing is ever as bad as it seems.”

Switzer’s return ability is why the Cowboys used a fourth-round pick on Switzer in this year’s draft.

Switzer flashed his potential in the Week 3 victory over Arizona. He had a 21-yard punt return late in the second quarter that set up a touchdown drive for the Cowboys. He expects to make more impact plays of that nature than he did against the Rams.

“I know what I’m doing back there,” Switzer said. “I’ve got great confidence and looking forward to Sunday.”