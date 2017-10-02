Cowboys injury report: LBs Sean Lee, Anthony Hitchens day-to-day

The Dallas Cowboys carried only four linebackers into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
They hope to get a couple of them back for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and Anthony Hitchens (knee) could return this week, as coach Jason Garrett both called them “day to day.”
Lee was sidelined for the Rams game with a hamstring injury that held him out of practice all of last week. He was credited with the second-most tackles on the team (29) through the first three games.
“We’ll see what he’s able to do,” Garrett said. “I think he was feeling better as the week went on last week, so hopefully he can do something as we get started on Wednesday.”
Hitchens, meanwhile, has missed the first four games after undergoing knee surgery at the end of August. He has made progress and was limited in practice last week.
The Cowboys hope he can become a full participant in practice this week.
Similarly, the Cowboys are hopeful cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) can make more progress this week. He has missed the past two games.
Garrett went on to say that cornerback Nolan Carroll remains in concussion protocol. He has missed the past two games.
Finally, left guard Chaz Green was active but did not take a snap in Sunday’s game. Green woke up with a hip issue on Friday and the Cowboys felt better going with Jonathan Cooper in the starting role.
“[Green] had a lot of pain there,” Garrett said. “I think they described it as bursitis in his hip, so they treated it. We felt like, by game time, he was good enough to be active for the game but we didn’t’ want to put him in that starting role.”
