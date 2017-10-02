Tale of two offensive halves has Cowboys looking for answers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense has taken a step backward in the second half early on this season.
That notion became apparent in the Cowboys’ 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.
Prescott completed 11 of 15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half, and the Cowboys went to the locker room with a 24-16 lead.
In the second half, though, Prescott completed just nine of 21 passes for 97 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The offense converted just 2-of-7 third downs in the second half after going 5-of-7 in the first half.
“It was just us not converting,” Prescott said. “We need to find a better consistency in our offense, in running the ball and throwing the ball. Me and my accuracy, we’ve got to be consistent throughout the whole game.
“It’s frustrating. We come out, we’re on fire and we’re feeling good. Then we go into halftime and come back, and it is not the same. It’s frustrating but it is about finding what it is. We are definitely going to do that, going back tomorrow and Tuesday and get better at it.”
This has been a troubling trend for the Cowboys through the first four games.
In the first half this season, Prescott has completed 68 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. In the second half, Prescott is completing just 54 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
On third downs, the Cowboys have converted just 8-of-26 in the second half (31 percent) compared to 12-of-26 in the first half (46 percent).
Prescott made no excuses after the game, saying: “I just have to be better – no reason, no excuse.”
As a rookie last season, Prescott had almost identical stats for the first- and second-half performances. He completed 67 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half, and completed 68 percent of his passes with nine TDs and two interceptions in the second half.
Coach Jason Garrett defended Prescott’s play to date, saying he played “a really good football game in a lot of ways” against the Rams.
Garrett acknowledged Prescott had misfires in the game and the standard is high in the NFL.
“He did miss some throws. We did have some makeable throw-and-catch opportunities that we didn’t convert on,” Garrett said. “So you go back and you evaluate those as well. Maybe it’s a technical thing. Maybe he got to the play late. Maybe there was some pressure on a particular play. So you just go back and you try to evaluate them and try to help assess it as honestly as you can and help him go forward.
“He’s a good football player and he played well in that game. We’ll build on the good stuff and we’ll try to clean up the stuff that wasn’t quite right.”
