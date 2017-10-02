Travis Frederick (left) was called for a hold as Dak Prescott dove into the end zone on a 2-point attempt.
Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett on Travis Frederick holding penalty: We saw a good block

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 4:21 PM

FRISCO

Count Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett among those who felt the officials whiffed on a holding penalty called against center Travis Frederick that wiped away a successful 2-point attempt in Sunday’s game.

The play would have tied the game at 32-32 with 7:18 left. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams kept a 32-30 lead and went on to a 35-30 victory.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the officiating,” Garrett said at his news conference on Monday. “Obviously that was a big play in the game to be able to convert that 2-point play and then have it be called back.

“We saw a good block, but it’s not our job to officiate. It’s our job to play and coach.”

On the play, Frederick appeared to have had a successful pancake block on Rams defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, and Dak Prescott dove into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for what appeared to be an easy 2-point conversion.

But the holding penalty forced the Cowboys to try and convert it again from the 12-yard line. Prescott threw an interception on the second attempt, but a defensive holding penalty called against the Rams gave the Cowboys another try.

On the third try, Prescott tried to hit Terrance Williams in the back of the end zone, but Williams couldn’t make the catch that bounced off his left hand.

Frederick is not known to commit holding penalties often. Sunday marked only the eighth holding penalty in his career that has stretched 68 games.

Right guard Zack Martin seemed surprised by the call afterward, saying: “You can’t really see it. We’ll have to look at the tape.”

