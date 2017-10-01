No turnovers means no win for a thin Cowboys defense against Rams

The Dallas Cowboys lamented their inability to get off the field on third down against the Los Angeles Rams in a 35-30 loss Sunday.
But maybe the defense’s inability to create a turnover, for the second consecutive week, was what really sunk the unit that was playing without its captain, Sean Lee.
After all, despite all the missed opportunities, the Cowboys actually converted more of their own third down opportunities (seven of 14) than the Rams did (five of 13). In fact, only two of the Rams’ third-down conversions came in the second half, when Los Angeles outscored Dallas 19-6.
That’s because in the key moments, the Rams offense, led by battering ram running back Todd Gurley, made quick work of the Cowboys sans Lee. Late in the third quarter, with the Cowboys clinging to a 24-19 lead, was one of those moments.
On a drive that started from the Rams’ 10-yard line, Gurley ripped off a 16-yard run off the left guard and a 7-yard run to the left to open the series. One play later, the Rams were already near midfield. It was the first time the paper-thin defense looked legitimately tired.
The next play proved it. A skinny post from second-year quarterback Jared Goff to Gurley ate up the final 53-yards and gave the Rams their first lead of the game, up 26-24 with 1:59 to play in the third. Justin Durant, Lee’s replacement at weakside linebacker, couldn’t keep up with Gurley in coverage, and safety Jeff Heath fell down as Gurley trotted by him for the score.
“Those big plays, we can’t let those happen,” Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford said. “When they were going no-huddle, our assignments, sometimes we got away from our assignments. We beat ourselves. We can’t let that happen.”
Gurley gashed the Cowboys defense on play after play in the second half, and finished with 121 yards on 23 carries and 94 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
Clearly, the Rams had wrestled away control of the game from the Cowboys, whose 17-6 second quarter lead now seemed like a separate NFL week altogether. The Cowboys couldn’t come up with the game-changing play to turn the tables back in their favor.
The first glaring sin of omission came on the first play of the second half. DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble on the Cowboys’ lone sack of the night, but there wasn’t another man in white close enough to fall on the ball before Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein did.
“It’s tough to win close games with no takeaways,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “You’ve got to get them.”
Goff and the Rams presented them with one last opportunity late in the fourth, though. Deep in their own territory again, the Rams were guarding their own 32-30 lead when Goff’s throw to Tyler Higbee got away from him. Anthony Brown jumped for what appeared to be a ball he could get to, but it went off his fingertips and safely onto the ground for an incompletion.
The Rams marched for 10 more plays and tacked on a Greg Zuerlein field goal from 33 yards out, one of seven on the afternoon.
“I just misjudged it and jumped too early,” Brown said. “Just one of them days, man. I wasn’t even supposed to be there, happened to be in space.”
Plays like that left Brown and the rest of the team scratching their heads after the loss.
“We beat ourselves, today, man, they didn’t beat us,” Brown said. “The Cowboys beat the Cowboys.”
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
