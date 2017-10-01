Here are the top playmakers in the Rams’ win over the Cowboys

Which players stood out in the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon:

Rams running back Todd Gurley: Led all rushers with 121 yards on 23 carries and led the Rams in receiving with 94 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein: Converted seven field goals, including two from 44 yards and one from 49 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: Completed 20 of 36 passes for 252 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught four passes for 54 yards and a score.

Cowboys running back Alfred Morris: Had two carries for 76 yards, including a 70-yard run on the first play of a drive in the second quarter that set up an Elliott touchdown.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: Had a game-high 98 yards receiving on five receptions.