    During the anthem for the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, most fans stopped on the concourse, but some continued moving, buying beer and one group knelt.

Dallas Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Rams’ win over the Cowboys

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 01, 2017 4:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Which players stood out in the Dallas Cowboys’ 35-30 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon:

Rams running back Todd Gurley: Led all rushers with 121 yards on 23 carries and led the Rams in receiving with 94 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein: Converted seven field goals, including two from 44 yards and one from 49 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: Completed 20 of 36 passes for 252 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: Rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught four passes for 54 yards and a score.

Cowboys running back Alfred Morris: Had two carries for 76 yards, including a 70-yard run on the first play of a drive in the second quarter that set up an Elliott touchdown.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: Had a game-high 98 yards receiving on five receptions.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

