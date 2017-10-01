Rams' uniforms turn heads, create chatter

The Los Angeles Rams took the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium with a uniform choice that would make you look twice.

The navy blue pants with gold accents along with the helmets bearing large white stripes.

Blue jerseys with gold pants are the Rams typical Thursday night jerseys and the white pants and jerseys as the designated home jerseys this season.

The team was also seen weeks ago wearing the all yellow style jerseys with blue accents.

The Rams continue to make uniform changes in preparation for the opening of the Rams Inglewood Stadium in 2019. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angles in 2016.