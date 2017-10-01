Los Angeles Rams' Tanzel Smart and Michael Brockers sack Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half. The Rams will be wearing their throwback helmets this season.
Los Angeles Rams' Tanzel Smart and Michael Brockers sack Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half. The Rams will be wearing their throwback helmets this season. Michael Ainsworth AP
Los Angeles Rams' Tanzel Smart and Michael Brockers sack Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott in the first half. The Rams will be wearing their throwback helmets this season. Michael Ainsworth AP

Dallas Cowboys

Rams' uniforms turn heads, create chatter

By Jacob Smith

jsmith@star-telegram.com

October 01, 2017 1:18 PM

ARLINGTON

The Los Angeles Rams took the field against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium with a uniform choice that would make you look twice.

The navy blue pants with gold accents along with the helmets bearing large white stripes.

Blue jerseys with gold pants are the Rams typical Thursday night jerseys and the white pants and jerseys as the designated home jerseys this season.

The team was also seen weeks ago wearing the all yellow style jerseys with blue accents.

The Rams continue to make uniform changes in preparation for the opening of the Rams Inglewood Stadium in 2019. The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angles in 2016.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

View More Video