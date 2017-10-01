Touchdown celebration etiquette with Ezekiel Elliott: Keep it clean while eating

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot’s slow start this season had some wondering whether the second-year workhorse had lost a step after leading the NFL in rushing in his rookie season.
But against the Rams, Elliott is eating again. But with his latest touchdown celebration, he’s also showing the importance of table manners.
The game’s first touchdown went to Elliott not on the ground, but through the air, on a wheel route in the left flat from 10 yards. He got through one Rams defender and dove for the pylon to make the score 10-3 with 14:05 left before halftime.
This is a clean celebration, literally. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/YnhwP4dR4O— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 1, 2017
When he got up he celebrated with his trademark cereal bowl, “Feed Zeke” hand motion, but with his hand towel tucked into the collar or his shirt. He made sure to wipe down his face mask after gobbling up the extra yardage after contact.
Elliott would score again just three minutes later to make the score 17-6, to cap a drive ignited by Alfred Morris’ 70-yard run. He celebrated that one-yard score by giving the ball to his mother in an end zone suite.
Zeke with a gift for mom after his TD. #LARvsDAL pic.twitter.com/Mix7rSZM2l— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 1, 2017
Zeke had 47 rushing yards on 10 carries and two total touchdowns early in the second quarter.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817
Comments