Cowboys’ linebackers wary of Rams RB Todd Gurley’s versatility, production

The Dallas Cowboys are moving bodies around at the linebacker position because of injuries as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams at noon on Sunday.

Sean Lee is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice every day this week. He is listed as questionable for the game.

“We’ll take his situation day by day,” coach Jason Garrett said.

If Lee isn’t available, the Cowboys will likely go with Justin Durant at weak-side linebacker, Jaylon Smith in the middle and Damien Wilson at the strong-side spot. Fullback Keith Smith would serve as an emergency linebacker.

Cowboys LBs vs. Rams RB Todd Gurley

The Cowboys’ defense faces a stiff test against Todd Gurley, who ranks second in the NFL with 381 scrimmage yards and is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. He has six touchdowns through three games. Linebacker play will be critical for the Cowboys. Jaylon Smith has 30 tackles and a forced fumble.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant vs. Rams CB Trumaine Johnson

Dez Bryant has been limited to two catches twice in the first three games, and has struggled to win his match-ups against elite corners in Janoris Jenkins, Aqib Talib and Patrick Peterson. This week, Bryant is going against Trumaine Johnson, who might not be on the level of those previous cornerbacks, but he’s not too far behind. Johnson already has a pick-six this season.