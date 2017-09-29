Cowboys back to business as usual with anthem, per Dez Bryant

The Dallas Cowboys will go back to their previous stance on the national anthem Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, receiver Dez Bryant said.
The team will stand with their hands over their heart for the anthem. There will be no pre-anthem kneel for unity as they did last Monday against the Arizona Cardinals.
That show of solidarity was about joining the brethren across the league in responding to the expletive-filled attacks from President Donald Trump against the players who kneeled during the anthem in protest against racism and social injustice.
“We’re going to stand, we’re going to stand and going to put our hand over our heart and we’re going to do what we did before,” Bryant said. “You all know what that was, that was just a response to Trump and that’s all that that was.”
Owner Jerry Jones said earlier Friday on his radio show that Bryant “was absolutely torn” about the decision and was getting a lot of pressure to kneel.
The compromise of kneeling before the anthem and standing during it was one way of appeasing both sides, per Jones.
Asked about the external pressures to protest and being torn on the issue, Byrant passed.
“I’m going to leave that all in the past,” Bryant said. “You know, it is what it is. I’m focused on this week. I’m letting that ... I don’t even want to think about it. I’m done with that.”
